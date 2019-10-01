SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marks one week since Gov. Charlie Baker placed a four month ban on all sales of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
Many shop owners said they have been forced to close their doors because of the ban.
Western Mass News has been digging to find out that three businesses across the state have filed lawsuits against the governor and the state.
The shop owners say they know the governor is trying to help keep everyone safe but claim there is a process spelled out in the Constitution for when the government starts taking away people's rights,
Craig Rourke is currently working with three businesses.
More people are interested in joining the lawsuit, asking a judge to stop the ban and order reimbursement for the lost business.
"There was not enough information to trigger his authority under the statute to issue the declaration," Rourke said. "And they were denied and opportunity for a public hearing so they could be heard so they could exchange information, evidence and ideas and be part of the process."
Closer to home, shops we spoke with said in one week since the ban, their business has taken a notable hit.
"This is definitely going to hurt me because my consistent money, the same way you can take it as cigarettes, people go and pick up their pack if they smoke a pack-a-day or a pod-a-day, a pack every couple days." CEO of I.Q. Smoke Shop Cameron Quinlan said. "It's the same thing as these juul pods and the vape juice. They go through it, they come back, I get regulars and without my regulars, it's hard.
Quinlan tells Western Mass News he has $7,000 worth of product just sitting on their shelves, and beyond the current product he has in stock and can't sell.
The majority of his sales come from electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
They expect to to lose more than half of their revenue in the next four months, however all of this comes as the numbers of deaths and illnesses related to vaping are continuing to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.