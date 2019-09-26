WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that the number of vaping-related illnesses reported nationwide has skyrocketed to 805, rising by 300 from what they calculated just last week.
There are now 12 deaths reported.
From Massachusetts, there are 71 suspect cases, three are confirmed cases, and two are probable
Locally, Western Mass News is continuing to follow the local impact of Governor Charlie Baker's four month ban on vape product sales.
One vape shop owner spoke to Western Mass News, claiming his products are safe and not the problem.
We spoke with the owner of Ace Vapors in Westfield and he told us that his shop's products are strictly regulated, showing us a ledger of all the batches, manufacturing plants, and ingredients lists that he is required by law to keep. They're lists that ensure the products are produced in a clean environment. He said the governor's ban is hurting law abiding vape shop owners and rewarding the black market cartridge dealers.
"The FDA does have all the juices on-record of the exact ingredients in all of these," said Ace Vapors owner Christopher Kaspereck .
Kaspereck told Western Mass News his products must come from laboratory-quality conditions or at least they used to, before the statewide ban went into effect earlier this week.
"Vape shops are definitely not the problem. The problem is with the illicit THC marijuana cartridges. They’re are basically banning the wrong product," Kaspereck explained.
Though no one vape product has conclusively been linked to the hundreds of illnesses, including black market cartridges, Kaspereck said none of his products contain Vitamin E acetate, an ingredient discovered in several samples submitted for testing in New York.
"It’s a neutral pH, but when it’s heated up and vaporized, it goes from a neutral pH to an acidic pH, which obviously as it’s going to burn the outside of your skin and also the inside of your lungs," Kaspereck said.
Kaspereck fears the ban could drive more people to vape homemade products.
"Not only are people going to be making it themselves, but they’re going to be buying from other people who made themselves. They’re not in clean room laboratories, we don’t know what they’re going to be putting into it," Kaspereck noted.
Laurie Wickman, a vape user of more than six years, added, "[How long did you smoke cigarettes for?] Thirty years."
Meantime, Wickman said the warnings have struck a chord and that she would rather quit than buy from a source she doesn't trust.
"I just don’t know what I’m gonna do at this point. I would never go and buy it on the black market," Wickman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.