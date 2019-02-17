LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the start of February vacation, which means families are heading down to the Springfield Museums for some fun.
"We were here for the dinosaur exhibit," South Hadley resident Victoria Woburn tells us. "He just loves his dinos."
Western Mass News spoke with one mom who says the museums have things for people of all ages.
"He is only two and a half so," continued Victoria. "Having a two and a half-year old the recommended play area across the way saying it would be perfect for him."
The museum's president says they have activities all week long.
"We have a special, magical performance happening every day," Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson tells us. "As well as a range of hands-on activities."
So what are some of the activities?
"We have Toytopia, which is," continued Simpson. "A wonderful, interactive exhibit focusing on the history of toys over a one hundred-year period at the Springfield Museum history."
The fun doesn't stop there.
"At the science museum," stated Simpson. "We have dinosaur discoveries. We have pop culture at the Dimor Museum of Fine Arts, and we always have the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum."
She encourages people to stop by any time of the year.
"Typically," said Simpson. "February vacation is peak visitation at the Springfield Museums. No matter when you come here, there is always something to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.