SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Door-to-door trick-or-treating has been canceled in Springfield due to COVID-19, a decision that’s got people in other communities wondering if they’ll be able to participate in the Halloween tradition where they live.
Springfield is the biggest local community to make this decision first, now all eyes are on other towns and cities to see if they will cancel the Halloween tradition too.
“It’s the right time to start watching the data,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.
While Springfield officials have closed and locked the door on traditional trick-or-treating in the city, other local communities are still deciding whether their Halloween traditions will be disrupted by COVID-19.
“Our Halloween celebration is quite extensive,” she said. “We have a rag shag parade.”
LaChapelle said their annual Halloween parade could be on the chopping block this year.
She’s watching case numbers in nearby towns to guide her decision process.
“We fully realize that we are surrounded by some communities that have a higher transmission rate than we do, and it would be logical to assume that folks from all over this region would come to the rag shag parade, and that’s a concern,” she said.
“The town does not sponsor any trick-or-treating activities per se so they’re not really town events,” said Mary McNally, town manager of East Longmeadow.
In East Longmeadow, McNally said they plan to issue guidance for door-to-door trick or treating.
“We can’t prohibit people from going door-to-door if that’s their choice, but would probably caution against it,” she said.
In Chicopee, those in the Mayor’s Office told Western Mass News they are still working on their decision.
Some on social media, people are posting saying they’ll participate in trick-or-treating no matter what their city decides.
Springfield officials said they will respond to complaints if an oversized gathering is reported, but state their goal is to educate.
There is a similar approach in East Longmeadow where McNally said her plan is to encourage smart behavior overusing party police.
“It makes a situation that should be managed with common sense into something far more difficult than it needs to be,” she said.
In Springfield, health officials are asking people to consider virtual video Halloween parties and car parades. The mayor said he is in conversation with local entities to create some form of safe, structured holiday.
