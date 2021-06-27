HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority. A new vaccination effort is rolling out across the state.
Mobile vaccine clinics are being held in 23 Massachusetts communities as part of the Vax Bus Tour.
The Vax Bus Tour made its debut Saturday in Pittsfield and Westfield, and now Sunday will be heading to Amherst and right here in Holyoke.
Two mobile vaccination units will be making stops in Bay State communities that are seeing lower than average vaccination rates.
Both the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are being administered.
No appointments are needed and the buses will be making their initial stops through July 15, with additional stops added on a rolling basis.
For those who get vaccinated on the bus, you will be entered to win concert tickets at the TD Garden.
The bus is set to hit Amherst Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. and stop at three different Amherst locations, ReNew Apartment Complex, Colonial Village Apartments, and right on the Town Common.
Starting at 10 a.m. in Holyoke the bus will stop at Springdale park and right here at the Lady of Guadalupe Church beginning at 3 p.m.
Other western Mass. Vax Bus stops include Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.
The second round of shots for those who get the Pfizer vaccine will take place at the same locations between July 17 and August 5.
For a full look at the times and locations of the Vax Bus stops click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.