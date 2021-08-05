SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The winners of the second drawing in the Vaxmillions giveaway were announced Thursday.
The winner of this week's $1 million prize is Donna McNulty of Billercia. She plans to use the money to help her prepare for retirement in December 2022.
The winner of the $300 thousand college scholarship is Dylan Barron of Norwood. Norwood is a Blue Hills Regional Technical School student studying automotive, he is still figuring out what school he will be attending after graduating high school.
The deadline to register for the third VaxMillions giveaway is Aug. 5. Winners of the drawing will be done on Aug. 9 and announced on Aug. 12.
