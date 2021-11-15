(CBS) -- Vegan restaurants are growing in popularity. Forget the bland tofu and limp vegetables of the past. These days, menus catering to those who don't eat foods that come from animals can be diverse and delicious.
Xila Caudillo is cooking asiento tacos usually made with pork fat. But she's an executive chef at a vegan restaurant. Her tacos and all the other dishes on the menu at Eterea in New York City have no meat or cheese. The bold Mexican flavors come from substitutions and substantial seasoning. "Lots of salt, and lots of oil, if I'm being honest. Lots of salt and oil. But I feel like fruits and vegetables are already really good. It's just about finding the right balance," says Caudillo.
Ravi Derossi owns Eterea. He has helped pioneer new more experimental vegan restaurants. "I think nowadays, chefs look at vegan food almost like artists look at a canvas," says Derossi. He owns a total of ten restaurants, all of them are in New York City, and all of them are vegan. "I think there are three reasons why vegan food is so popular right now: health reasons, climate change issues, and animal rights issues," he says.
Some of the world's highest rated restaurants are leading the trend. This year Michelin Guide judges awarded stars to 57 vegetarian restaurants and 24 vegan restaurants. They include New York's Eleven Madison Park, which kept three stars when it relaunched this past summer as a vegan restaurant. Atelier Crenn in San Francisco was also awarded three stars after going meatless in 2019.
In DeRossi's vegan empire, chef Shenarri Freeman creates dishes like southern fried lasagna for the soul food restaurant, Cadence. At the Italian restaurant Soda Club, Chef Amira Gharib ditches eggs and cheese for her gnocchi with pesto sauce.
"You can do anything vegan," DeRossi says. This means an expanding palate for the millions of Americans who have embraced the diet.
A 2020 study from Ipsos Retail Performance found that more than nine and a half million Americans are vegan, around 3% of the population.
