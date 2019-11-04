SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on Belmont Ave around 6 p.m. on Monday.
The accident involved a Nissan Sentra and a Mazada 6 sedan and as a result of the accident, the Mazda 6 caught fire.
The fire was extinguished quickly and traffic has resumed on Belmont Ave.
Both drivers were out of their vehicles before Springfield Fire Department arrived.
