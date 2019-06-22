LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car accident occurred between 2 vehicles on Sewall Street and Warsaw Avenue.
Ludlow Police Officers responded to the crash at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday evening.
It is reported that 4 people have been transported to Baystate Medical Center.
There are no reports on how this accident happened and what injuries the four people may have.
