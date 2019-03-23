SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people suffered serious injuries after the vehicle they were in, crashed into a building in Springfield Saturday afternoon.
This happened at 1125 Page Boulevard.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells Western Mass News they were called to the scene just after noon Saturday.
When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle had struck a building.
Leger confirms firefighters rescued two females from the vehicle, described as a sedan.
They were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with what are described as serious injuries.
Code enforcement was called in to assess the damage to the building.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. As soon as more information becomes available, we will provide an update.
