HOLYOKE/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-91 southbound between exits 14 and 15 on the line of West Springfield and Holyoke.
Mass. State Police confirmed to Western Mass News that the scene has since been cleared and all lanes have reopened.
The call for the fire came in around 11:45 a.m. and has since been extinguished, police said.
While battling the flames at 12:45 p.m. a vehicle traveling northbound struck the rear of an occupied cruiser by a Mass. State Police trooper. The cruiser was than pushed into a West Springfield Firefighter who was attending to the fire.
The firefighter, trooper, and operator of the vehicle has since been transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Mass. State Police.
