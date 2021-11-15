EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car drove through the Dollar Tree on North Main Street in East Longmeadow on Monday.
Police told us it happened just before 3 p.m. They said the driver of the car had a medical episode that caused him to lose control and crash into the store.
No one in the store was hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital for medical assessment.
The store is closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.