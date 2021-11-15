A car drove through the Dollar Tree on North Main Street in East Longmeadow on Monday.

Police told us it happened just before 3 p.m.  They said the driver of the car had a medical episode that caused him to lose control and crash into the store.

Dollar Tree East Longmeadow crash 111521

Western Mass News photo

No one in the store was hurt.  The driver was taken to the hospital for medical assessment.

The store is closed until further notice.

