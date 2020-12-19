NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident late Friday night.
Officers responded to King Street Convenience Store for a vehicle into the building around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
After an investigation by patrol, detective bureau, and accident reconstruction the male driver was placed under arrest.
He was charged with several criminal charges.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Northampton Police Department for more information.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
