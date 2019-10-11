CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to Memorial Drive and New Ludlow Road for reports of a single motor vehicle crash.
The crash occurred in the area of Jiffy Lube at 1:20 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into a power station box and was then lodged.
Police report there are no injuries.
Chicopee Public Information Officer, Michael Wilk confirmed that an electric crew is on scene and could be there until 10 a.m. as they continue to make repairs.
Officers are currently on scene assisting with traffic until the issue is resolved.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
