SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are currently on-scene after a vehicle crashed into a Springfield building.
Springfield fire officials said in a tweet that they responded to 1179 State Street late Wednesday morning.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
