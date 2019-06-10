PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured after a woman struck a tree and then a residence on South Street Monday evening.
Lt. Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that, around 7:00 Monday evening, officers responded to South Street in the area of Crofut Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Upon further investigation, police determined that a vehicle had gone off the road and had struck a tree before proceeding to drive up onto the property of 338 South Street and strike the home.
At one point, that section of South Street was closed to through traffic as crews continued to investigate.
As of 8:30 p.m., police were only southbound traffic down that section of South Street, and it is unclear when the road is expected to fully reopen.
Detours remain in place for drivers traveling up South Street.
Lt. Bradford adds that the driver was treated on scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
