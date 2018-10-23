WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Around 11:30 P.M on October 22nd, the Williamsburg fire department and Highland Ambulance were dispatched to the area of Bever Brook Country Club for a single car accident.
According to the Williamsburg fire department a car had left the road, struck a guard rail and a street sign before coming to a stop and hitting the side of a home.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Luckily the home was unoccupied at the time it was struck, but there was damage to an isolated porch area.
Later today the Williamsburg building inspector is expected to asses the damage.
Massachusetts state police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
