SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle fire left a house damaged in Springfield overnight on Wollaston Street.
According to Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, firefighters were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived they found a 2007 Kia Sedona LX on fire next to the residence at 217 Wollaston St.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out to the flames.
However, Tetreault says the fire caused 'under $2,000 in damage.'
At this time the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is continuing to investigate the cause.
No injuries were reported.
