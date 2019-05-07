SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police say they're investigating following a car fire overnight that appears to be domestic related.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a 2007 Honda Pilot, was on fire in the driveway when they arrived.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells Western Mass News the heat from the flames, caused $10,000 in damage to the outside of the building.
The vehicle was fully engulfed
Thankfully, the Springfield Police Department says no one was hurt in the incident.
The fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please call Springfield police at 413-787-6370 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.