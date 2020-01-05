SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a small fire in the trunk of an Audi A4 on Chestnut Street in Springfield around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Two male occupants that were driving the vehicle saw fire coming from the trunk area, which was slowly burning through the back seats.
They were able to exit the vehicle safely without any injuries.
Firefighters responded from engine 1 and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
