SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Main Street in Indian Orchard around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
The vehicle was a 2003 Jeep Liberty that was heavily involved in a fire but was extinguished quickly.
There were no reported injuries.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction in the engine compartment.
