STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle struck a bank, then a restaurant in Stockbridge earlier today during the busy lunchtime rush, sending one person to the hospital.
It's peak time for businesses in the area with the Columbus Day holiday in full swing.
The crash Monday happened in the area of 5 Elm St.
Michaels Restaurant is located at that address and was one of the two buildings struck.
The owner of the restaurant, Kelly Abdalla, tells Western Mass News her mother-in-law was at the hostess stand when the vehicle struck the building.
"She was on the other side of the window, where the car came through. She got thrown a little bit, but she got back up, said "I'm okay" had some glass in her."
Abdalla's mother-in-law, who is in her 70's, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center as a precaution, to get checked out.
Thankfully, Western Mass News has not received any reports of anyone being seriously injured in this crash.
"Miracle nobody got hurt outside. It's amazing because we're very busy in town this weekend, busy parking lot," Abdalla explained to us.
She says the restaurant was evacuated after the crash happened.
When the Western Mass News crew arrived on scene we could see police investigating, speaking with witnesses.
There was also yellow tape up with the words 'police line do not cross.'
No immediate word on what kind of damage the bank building sustained. Abdalla tells us it was closed though.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly a man and we're being told he did refuse transport to the hospital.
No word what led up to the crash or if any citations will be issued.
Abdalla described to us what kind of damage the restaurant had.
"Whole side of that area (by the hostess stand), that whole wall caved in, all the window smashed in and the car pushed the wall 2 feet in," she says.
A building inspector responded to inspect the structure and the restaurant has since been given clearance to reopen.
Restaurant staff as of 3:40 p.m. were working on cleaning things up to get ready for evening service.
Police were still on scene at that time too.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Stockbridge Police and Fire Departments for more information.
Western Mass News will update this story when more details come into our newsroom.
