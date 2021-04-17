SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have been having trouble getting your car or motor vehicle inspected over the past few weeks, we have good news for you.

On Saturday, all Massachusetts residents were finally able to head back to those inspection stations and get a new sticker.

This comes as technology is now catching back up to speed after a nationwide vehicle inspection system outage, prohibiting many drivers across the state from getting their cars inspected.

People have waited nearly three weeks to get their cars inspected. One man who got his car inspected at Boston Road Service said he feels a sigh of relief.

“It feels good, without it I'm lost,” Springfield resident Robert Breuer said.

Breuer was one of many who made his way to Boston Road Service in Springfield to get his car inspected on Saturday after having to wait nearly three weeks for an updated inspection sticker.

This came after Applus technologies experienced a malware attack on March 30. Applus is the vendor that facilitates vehicle inspections in the Bay state and several other states prohibiting many people from getting their cars inspected for at least 18 days.

But now with the issue resolved, the MassDOT gave the green light to many inspection stations on Saturday, allowing drivers to come in at 7 a.m. in the morning to get their sticker. Breuer was one of them, telling Western Mass News once he heard the news, he didn't hesitate.

“I watch news 24/7, and I heard it on the news. I said I'm getting up, out of the house, and get it done,” Breuer said.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is giving people an extension for expired March and April 2021 stickers. They have until May 31 to get their vehicle inspected.

The owner of Boston Road Service, Michael Hyder, said they can get it done at their shop.

“I believe so. Last year it was a pandemic year. So I think there was a shortage of April stickers anyway. So for them to give threes or fours till the end of May, I don’t see a problem,” Hyder said.

Because of this long wait, lines were out the door at Boston Road Service on Saturday.

“We had a line here at 7:30 this morning, been running two bays. It’s been very steady. It’s finally nice to see customers rolling in and states open,” Hyder said.

The RMV has advised law enforcement of these changes so, you won't be stopped. We're also told Applus will continue to work to resolve these issues so other inspection services can be back in action as soon as possible.