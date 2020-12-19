king st crash 12182020

(Northampton Police Department Photo)

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident late Friday night.

Officers responded to King Street Convenience Store for a vehicle into the building around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

After an investigation by patrol, detective bureau, and accident reconstruction the male driver was placed under arrest.

king st crash 12182020

(Northampton police Department Photo)

He was charged with several criminal charges.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Northampton Police Department for more information.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.