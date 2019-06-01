NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A multi-vehicle accident in downtown Northampton was captured on camera Friday afternoon.
As you can see from the photo one of the vehicles is tipped up in the air.
Captain Matt Lemberg with Northampton Fire Rescue tells Western Mass News firefighters were called to the vicinity of 99 Main Street just before 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
Lemberg reports all the occupants inside the vehicles were able to make it out on their own.
One of the vehicles was already parked at the time of the crash and Lemberg says no one was inside that car.
We're told 2 of the vehicles were towed away.
No word what led up to the crash or if any charges/citations have been filed.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Northampton Police Department for more information.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air at 6PM on ABC40 for the latest.
