SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police responded to a vehicle on fire near exit 4 on 291 in Springfield.
Police Officials received the reported at 10:30 a.m. and was able to extinguish the fire by 10:50 a.m.
There was heavy traffic that built up due to the incident, but quickly dispersed.
There was no injuries due to the fire.
Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was caused by a mechanical failure.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
