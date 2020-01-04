Vehicle pursuit in Wilbraham ends in crash near Palmer K-Mart.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken into custody early this morning following a pursuit with police.
According to Wilbraham Police officials, around 12:20 Saturday morning, an officer attempted to pull a vehicle that was traveling in the area of Main Street over for an equipment violation.
The officer sounded his lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the operator failed to comply and sped off.
The vehicle came to a halt when it crashed near the K-Mart in Palmer.
The operator of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified yet, was arrested and taken to the Wilbraham Police Department for booking.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday on the following charges:
- Defective lights
- Speeding
- Failure to stop for police
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Marked lanes violation
Officers from the Palmer Police Department also assisted in the investigation.
It is unclear if the suspect was injured in the crash.
