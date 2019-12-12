Vehicle pursuit in Wilbraham results in two arrests.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Agawam men are behind bars after leading police on a pursuit through the town of Wilbraham Wednesday night.
According to Wilbraham Police officials, officers responded to the Big Y around 10:56 a.m. for a report of a shoplifting in progress.
Officers were also informed that two men were allegedly seen leaving the scene in a gray Volvo.
A store employee told police that it appeared that one of the individuals involved in the incident had attempted to conceal liquor inside of his pants.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle that was described to them and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the vehicle did not pull over.
A short pursuit ensued before the driver eventually pulled over.
Police arrested 27-year-old Stepan Lavrenchuk and 37-year-old Llya Kobzar, both of Agawam, and charged them both with shoplifting.
Lavrenchuk was also charged with failing to stop for police.
Upon further investigation, it was later determined that the suspects in question had stolen liquor from the One Stop Liquors store in town.
Additional shoplifting charges are expected to be filed against the two suspects for the liquor store theft.
