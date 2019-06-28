Vehicle pursuit that spanned two cities results in two arrests.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were taken into custody Thursday night following a vehicle pursuit that began in Holyoke and ended on Hope Street in Chicopee.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that, around 9:45 p.m., marked patrol units observed a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Cabot and Main Streets, prompting officers to conduct a traffic stop.
Suddenly, while speaking with the officers, the suspects in the vehicle peeled off, leading police on a chase through the city.
At one point, the vehicle in question pulled over so that the passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Holyoke resident Dairen Brown, could get out.
Police in Holyoke were able to subdue Brown a short while and he was taken to the Holyoke Police station for booking.
Meanwhile, officers continued to pursue the vehicle in question, the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Springfield resident Dominique Gary, leading police on a chase over the bridge and into Chicopee.
The vehicle finally came to a halt at 19 Hope Street, which was Gary's mother's address.
Police were able to take Gary into custody without further incident, and he was also taken to the Holyoke Police station for booking.
Both Gary and Brown were charged with disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.
Gary was also cited for various motor vehicle violations.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Gary and Brown appeared in Holyoke District Court Thursday morning for their arraignments and it is unclear when both individuals are expected to appear in court.
