WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are investigating after a vehicle was allegedly shot at in the area of Rt. 20 and Rogers Avenue Monday night.
The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. and involved an Audi and "possibly" a Mercedes, according to police.
They say the Audi was traveling eastbound when the incident happened.
"..possibly a Mercedes SUV, closed on the Audi from behind. The Mercedes began to pass the Audi and as it came along side, occupant(s) of the Mercedes fired several rounds from a handgun into the rear and rear quarter of the Audi," West Springfield police report.
At this point, we're told the driver of the Audi turned onto Rogers Ave. to evade the Mercedes which reportedly kept going eastbound.
"The Audi stopped shortly after it turned onto Rogers Avenue, where citizens contacted the Police and assisted the operator who also ran out of gas," says the West Springfield Police Department.
We're told after officers responded to the scene they were able to collect evidence "consistent with the account given by the operator of the Audi."
This investigation remains open and active and police need your help!
If you have any information that could help the West Springfield Police Department solve this case, contact the WSPD Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.
Or if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can text-a-tip with your cell phone to 274637 text SOLVE then add your message.
