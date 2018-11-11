SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle struck a home in Springfield Sunday afternoon, police report.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Newbury Street just before 12:45 p.m.
According to the Springfield Police Department fire crews as well as the city's Code Enforcement, have been called to the scene.
No immediate word if anyone was injured in the crash or if anyone was home at the time of the accident.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as more details emerge we'll provide an update.
