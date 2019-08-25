WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and a tree in Westfield early this morning on Granville Road.
We're told the driver was transported to the hospital.
The Westfield Police Department reports they were called to the scene of the crash just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
Officer Hurley tells Western Mass News the vehicle 'ran off the road' before crashing into a pole, then a tree.
The operator of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
No immediate word on their condition or what led to the crash.
Police shut down the area to traffic while emergency crews worked.
The accident scene was cleared out shortly before 8 a.m.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information that comes into our newsroom.
