SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle struck a utility pole on St. James Ave. in Springfield overnight sending the driver to the hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. Saturday. This was in the area of 1070 St. James Ave.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, says the female driver was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
When Western Mass News arrived we could see all kinds of activity going on with police and firefighters working the crash scene as well as an ambulance crew.
Further details about the accident itself weren't immediately available.
