SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officers responded to Liberty Street overnight on a shooting call. We're told a vehicle was struck.
Sgt. Jamie Bruno with the Springfield Police Department tells Western Mass News 1 shell casing was found in 'close proximity' to Moriarty's Pub.
When our crew arrived on scene we could see officers investigating outside the pub as well as outside Solarnos Pizza which is right next door.
It doesn't appear anyone was hit, thankfully.
This was around 2 a.m. Saturday that police were called in after their 'ShotSpotter' activated.
The vehicle hit by a bullet sustained damage and Sgt. Bruno said they did tow it from the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.