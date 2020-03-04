SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a story you will only see on Western Mass News.
Viewers reaching out to us, upset with damage discovered at Nathan Bill Park in Springfield.
Officials said someone reported these track marks in the ground on Friday...going in all different directions in the grass and now, officials are taking action.
City officials, including the Executive Director for Parks and Buildings Patrick Sullivan in Springfield, are not entirely sure what vehicle left these marks all around Nathan Bill Park, but they are working with police to make sure it doesn’t happen again...by putting cameras in the park.
"We have cameras already at different sites throughout the city, people should be aware because we will enforce the rules and regulations and the police department will take action if we determine who is doing this damage," Sullivan said.
Springfield resident, Nancy Keyes told Western Mass News that Nathan Bill park is special to her...she grew up in the neighborhood and has memories of playing there as a child.
Now years later...she still takes her family there, but she said not everyone appreciates the park-like she does.
"There are groups of people that don’t seem to be respecting the park a little bit," Keyes noted.
And she said her nephew recently had an unsettling experience on the playground.
"A group of kids showed up that was intimidating. The kids were a little scared so they left and other people left too so they left it to that group which is unfortunate," Keyes said.
Sullivan told us they will hand rake the damage for now, but they expect a change moving forward.
"We will make the necessary repairs but we want to send a warning out that this is not tolerated they’re not meant to be on our ball fields and so forth so they need to adhere to the park rules and regulations and the police department is going to back those rules and regulations," Sullivan explained.
Sullivan said there will be a meeting next week to discuss when cameras are going to go up, but he wants the public to know that anyone not following the rules will be handled through the police department.
