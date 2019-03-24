GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police closed off a road in Greenfield Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole overnight.
We're told no one was seriously hurt in the accident.
This happened in the area of Leyden Road north of Leyden Woods Lane which was blocked off Sunday morning while crews worked to make repairs.
The Greenfield Police Department telling Western Mass News that Eversource was on scene and crews were putting in a new pole and securing the lines.
A few pieces of the vehicle were still lying on the ground Sunday morning near the pole itself.
As of about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police were saying the road should be reopened 'soon.' But an exact time was not available.
