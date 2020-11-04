SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have pulled cars out of Watershops Pond in Springfield as part of a planned draining of the pond.
We’re told that approximately seven cars and a gun have been discovered since the water has been drained.
Western Mass News got a look at the cars sitting in the pond. Not too long after, we saw some being hoisted out from the water.
The Springfield Police Department said they will be checking to see if the cars discovered in the water were stolen.
They will also investigate the gun that was found in the water.
This cleanup is a big undertaking. The city is going to finish draining the water and then fix the dam. It’s to prevent the dam from failing or flooding from a big storm.
The drawdown will be done by Saturday. However, the entire project will take about two years.
