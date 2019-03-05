HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ten drivers in Holyoke are facing financial consquences for failing to heed the city's parking ban.
The reverse parking ban in Holyoke ended at 3 p.m., but Hampshire Towing said that for the ten drivers who had their cars towed, a visit to the impound lot is just the beginning of their punishment dealt by the city.
If you had your car towed during Holyoke's parking ban, you weren't the only one.
"People just aren't aware of moving their cars. We're just helping public safety. It saves labor for DPW. I'm sure the police have better jobs to do then driving around getting cars towed," said Allen Croteau with Hampshire Towing.
The tickets on the windshield list a $35 fee from the city if a driver is in violation of the snow removal process.
However, that's only where charges begin.
We asked Hampshire Towing officials to break down the cost of their services.
With a list of fees for the hook transport, lien processing, fuel, and storage, all together that's $158 total.
However, for the tow drivers, they told Western Mass News that the money they take in from these parking ban days is far outweighed by the stresses placed on staff.
"It takes a lot of labor, a lot of trucks, a lot of fuel, a lot of employees because we still have to run our regular work as well. We don't really look forward to snow days," Croteau added.
Hampshire Towing officials told us 10 cars isn't a bad number for a parking ban day. They said that in years past, police have asked them to move over 100 cars in one night.
