WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend would have been a busy one in West Springfield as the 2020 Big E was originally scheduled to kick-off on Friday.

However, the fair has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Well normally at this time of year, the fairgrounds are bustling with people getting ready for The Big E.

Now, the event’s been pared down to a couple weeks of drive-through events where vendors can sell food.

One vendor we spoke with today said events like these is one of their last chances to stay in business

“Our last day of work was March 8,” said Amy Brick of Cinnamon Bun Saloon.

Cinnamon Bun Saloon has sold their spicy treats at The Big E for the last 13 years.

A veteran of the fair circuit, Brick told Western Mass News that COVID-19 has basically put a halt on their income. She said if it weren't for the upcoming drive-thru events at The Big E, “We wouldn’t be working.”

Tim Garstka, director of sales at the Eastern States Exposition, added, “We’re going to queue the cars up, 50 an hour, and get them right through Gate 9.”

Garstka told Western Mass News that fairgoers will have to make a reservation online before coming.

Masks will also be required by both fairgoers and the workers.

“They are the people who created these fair foods, so we’re really happy we’re able to plug them back in,” Garstka noted.

The Eastern States Exposition is also launching an online store to support vendors outside of the four-week drive-thru event.

For Brick, the drive-thru, which begins Tuesday, is also an opportunity to get back to some type of normalcy.

“Listening to the ring of the ovens, knowing that the buns are ready and being able to hand them out,” Brick explained.

For every person looking to attend this year’s drive-through event, the fair is offering a glass-half-full - the chance to buy a discounted ticket to next year’s fair,

“We are extremely optimistic it will be ready for 2021…We’re also optimistic that there will be a vaccine by then as well,” Garstka said.

The Big E drive-through events will be happening for the next four weeks starting on Tuesday of each week.