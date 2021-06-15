WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's official the Big E will be back this year for sure.
The final sign-offs are in place so mark your calendars for September 17 through October 3.
Rachel Pokorny and her family have relied on business at the Big E for more than 70 years.
Her family runs the Samuel Adams Beer Garden that takes place every year at the fair.
But last year, she told Western Mass News her family’s company experienced a big financial hit because of the pandemic and the cancellation of the fair.
"It was a massive financial impact on anyone here, let alone just us. We rely solely on the Big E for income," Pokorny said.
But now the Big E is back, and so are smiles on the faces of local vendors like Pokorny.
"Everyone's spirit is up. Everyone's happy; everyone's excited. We're just ready to be back to normal," Pokorny said.
"Now we're back those who rely on us, they can depend on us again," Eastern States Exposition CEO Eugene Cassidy said.
On Tuesday, organizers announced the Big E will officially return in September after receiving final approval from state and local authorities. They expect huge crowds this year for their reopening.
Organizers say the community won't see much of a difference this year's fair, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, except for maybe some increased cleaning. They do ask that unvaccinated people continue to wear their masks.
The news of the Big E returning is very exciting.
West Springfield’s mayor said the surrounding communities were greatly affected by last year’s cancellation.
"The Big E throughout the year has almost half a million, I’m sorry, half a billion impact on the region so to lose that basically for the whole course of the year is huge," West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said.
But now the area can thrive again, and people can enjoy their Big E favorites like cream puffs and baked potatoes once again this year.
There will be new vendors and attractions this year. Those announcements will come later this summer.
