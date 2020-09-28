WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will soon be more food options at the Big E's Food-to-Go Drive-Thru event.
Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said that there will now be six vendors featured each week with some of the fair's popular foods.
The second week, and subsequent weeks, of the event will run Tuesday through Sunday.
- Tuesday through Thursday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reservations for a specific time slot are required at $5 per vehicle and must be booked online. Tickets are currently available for time slots from September 29 through October 4.
The time slot process, Eastern States officials explained, helps to reduce traffic and wait times.
For more information, including more details on vendors and items offered, CLICK HERE.
