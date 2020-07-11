SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the Big E was canceled this year, fairgoers were still able to hit the fairgrounds on Friday, to pick up some of their favorite fair treats, drive-thru style.
Every Saturday and Sunday starting on Friday, July 11 through August 23, people from all over can enjoy some of their favorite foods from the Big E bakery while staying right in their cars.
Big E officials told Western Mass News they are expecting 600 to 900 cars a day in this drive-thru event, and due to the fair cancellation this year, vendors want to provide the community with as many tastes from the Big E as possible.
"We thought it was important for the Big E to have as much normalcy as we can, and what’s more normal than the Big E cream puff," said the Big E's Bakery baker, Ej Dean.
Cream puffs and eclairs could be picked up today in packages to-go.
Officials hope that more food vendors will join this weekend event. So, people can have more varieties of their favorite treats.
One customer told Western Mass News that although she was disappointed the fair was canceled, this ongoing drive-thru opportunity helps her sweet tooth.
"I know the fair is not going to be open come September, it’s a favorite of ours, we are born and lived in New England, and this is something we do every year, so I can still get a taste of the Big E," said customer Lynn Blair.
Starting next week, the fair will be taking online orders, so people can schedule a pick-up time and avoid long lines.
