WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--There are some people at The Big E who are at the fair no matter the weather and that's the vendors.
Western Mass News checked in with the vendors to see how this year is shaping up.
When the 2020 Big E was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diana Snee's business took a hit.
"Last year was horrible. Both my husband and I work this full-time for our livelihood so when COVID hit, it canceled every fair and festival that we had for the year except for one. I was able to do one in the fall," said Snee.
She and her husband solely work for her wood-burning business, Designs by Diana. All of her scheduled fairs and festivals in 2020 were canceled except for one. But this year, she's making up for it.
"I'm so happy to be back and with the fairs going again. this has been my best Big E yet," said Snee.
She's already sold thousands of pieces and that seems to be the case for most vendors at the fair.
President and CEO Eugene Cassidy said some vendors have reported seeing almost 100 percent of an increase in sales this year."
Woody Byers traveled from Michigan to The Big E for 20 years to sell his handmade little cabins. Last year hit him pretty hard too, but he was able to keep his business afloat due to his online orders.
This year, however, The Big E isn't even over yet and Byers is almost out of inventory.
"Oh fantastic. I'm about out of everything. I just took orders, I have a whole book full of orders. These are all orders I got to make so on and on it goes!" said Byers of Woody Cabins.
