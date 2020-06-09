HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It’s wedding season, and though things will look different, it doesn’t mean people can’t show their love.
Western Mass News caught up with a local venue coordinator for some tips as the state moves through the phases of reopening.
In COVID times, patience remains a virtuous goal, yet that’s what Lynn Kennedy, the marketing director for the Log Cabin in Holyoke, told Western Mass News is needed as they prepare to host weddings at their venue again.
“We don’t even know what the size restrictions will be,” she said. “We wait on bated breath for the governor’s announcements with how large these functions can be.”
Right now, the glamorous weddings we’re used to seeing won’t be allowed until at least Phase 3, tentatively set for June 29.
Phase 4 at the earliest will come in mid-July.
If you’re tying the knot in that window, Kennedy has a recommendation.
“Postpone your wedding if it's happening before August 1,” she said. “Cancellation is not the best solution for anyone. They work so hard to plan these, why give it all up? Moving to a new date is the best resolution.”
Speaking of dates, Kennedy said many are mixing the old with the new, double-dipping in this celebration of love with an intimate ceremony now and a larger party next year.
“It's the best of both worlds,” she said. “It gives people the opportunity to still get married when they want to, and they'll have a big party later. A great solution.”
As we work through the phases in this virus controlled timeline, Kennedy said it’s important to keep a constant flow of communication in the build-up to you saying, “I do.”
“A different look, different feel, but it will still have the same importance,” Kennedy said. “I tell clients all the time, the most important thing at the end of the day is that you're married. How you get there doesn't really matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.