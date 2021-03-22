SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marked the start of Phase 4 Step 1 in the state’s reopening plan allowing fans at sporting events, indoor and outdoor events, and tables in food courts.

Monday was the day many of these businesses have been waiting for. Western Mass News spoke with owners of various businesses who all said things are finally starting to move in the right direction.

“We’re dealing with it daily. We’re getting inquiries every day about different types of events,” Crestview Country Blub Managing Partner David Fleury said.

Phase 4 Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan kicked off on Monday, and the impact was already being felt around western Mass.

“I think people have really been waiting for this point in the phasing and we are seeing that we’re seeing an increase in interest in bookings,” Fleury said.

Fleury said they’re finally starting to plan weddings, baby showers, and bridal showers.

“Now we’re starting to see bookings come closer. For instance, we booked something just yesterday for August that we haven’t seen since pre-COVID,” Fleury explained.

Over in the Holyoke mall, tables are back out in the food court in part of Phase4 Step 1.

“It’s a great feeling to look out of the restaurant and see the chairs and tables. It’s absolutely fantastic to see people enjoying their food,” The Greek Place Owner Maria Muche said.

Muche said the lack of tables really took a toll on her business.

“I’m just thankful Governor Baker finally let us have the tables because everybody else was open, and I felt like we were being punished because he wouldn’t let us have the tables,” Muche explained.

She said with more and more places opening she hopes people will start to feel more comfortable.

“I just hope and pray that people see that and keep coming back,” Muche said.

Also in part of Monday’s reopening, UMass Amherst announced fans will be allowed at some sporting events.