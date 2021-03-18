HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New reopening guidance for events and weddings now has some people hesitant about planning summer events.
One person we spoke to first booked a wedding for her daughter at The Log Cabin in August 2020. They postponed it until this summer, but now, they’re questioning if the guidance will match plans for her daughter’s big day.
“I just don’t see it’s possible to do well and have it be a genuine celebration,” said Ann Chechile.
Chechile is on the fence about having her daughter’s wedding this August as the new restrictions for weddings and events don’t exactly line up with her daughter’s big day.
The newest guidelines set by the Baker administration include that indoor weddings and events are limited to 100 people and outdoor events are limited to 150 people.
Dancing is permitted at weddings, but people must wear masks while dancing and stay six feet apart.
Also, there is only allowed up to six people per table in your household.
For Chechile’s daughter’s wedding, they invited 130 people. They plan to have it indoors. It is up in their air if they can have the wedding about five months from now.
“What’s concerning for us is the uncertainty,” Chechile added.
Their guestlist includes people from out of state and the country. Chechile does not want to have to enforce restrictions at her own daughter’s wedding.
“…And so at the wedding, I can’t be the COVID police for 130 people, saying keep your mask on,” Chechile noted.
The guidelines also have the owner of a popular wedding venue The Log Cabin concerned. Peter Rosskothen said 100 people, six feet apart - except family members - is nearly impossible to pull off.
“You need a football field because you got to put every single couple six feet apart if you really follow that to the dot. That’s the piece that does not make sense to me,” Rosskothen explained.
Rosskothen does have a suggestion.
“I do feel that government should consider making sure everybody is vaccinated in order to attend the large event. I think it would revive the event industry,” Rosskothen added.
The concern Chechile has about her daughter’s wedding is reasonable. The state has rolled back phases several times over the past year due to the number of coronavirus cases.
Phase 4, Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan starts Monday.
