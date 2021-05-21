WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition accepted a donation from Verizon Friday in Westfield for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Memorial at Stanley Park.
This donation from Verizon will go towards adding a bench and tree along with each veterans name that are engraved in stone.
Western Mass News spoke with Laurie Mandeville. She lost her father to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. She shared what memorials like this can mean to other families who have had a similar experience.
“I just want them to have a place to come to find some peace in their souls. Ya know? The trauma that everyone has gone through is like no other…I think just being able to come, sit, and reminisce under the tree about our loved ones…It's important," Mandeville said.
The coalition plans to use donations like this to expand the memorial to honor the 77 lives lost at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.