DANBY, VT (WGGB/WSHM) – Vermont State Police have identified the victim of a homicide that was found deceased on the side of Danby Mountain Road in Danby, Vermont Thursday morning.
Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez of Springfield, Mass. following an autopsy conducted Friday by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiners determined Rodriguez’s cause of death to be gunshot wounds sustained to the torso, thus ruling it a homicide.
Police said that they have narrowed down the window in which the crime took place, and that the incident occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 Wednesday night.
If you were traveling down Danby Mountain Road at that time, or know anyone who may have heard or saw anything out of the ordinary, police have asked that you contact Vermont State Police’s Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Western Mass News will continue to provide update as soon as they become available to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.