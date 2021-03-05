NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Vermont man is facing drug trafficking charges after being pulled over on I-91 in Northampton.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News they stopped 46-year-old Harry Sanborn of Chelsea, VT on Tuesday after not being able to read his license plate.
They reportedly discovered Sanborn was driving on a suspended license.
During a search of his vehicle, they found nearly 900 wax packets of a substance police suspected to be heroin, as well as three separate baggies of a substance believed to be a combined weight of 47 grams of crack cocaine.
Sanborn is being held in on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment in Northampton District Court on charges including Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Trafficking in Crack Cocaine, and Trafficking in Heroin.
