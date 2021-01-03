LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow Police arrested a Vermont man on various charges early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call for a motor vehicle operator that was passed out while parked for an hour at a gas pump at the Pride Gas Station on Center Street in Ludlow.
The operator was later identified as Timothy J. Sweet, 34, of Vergennes, Vermont. He was operating a vehicle with a temporary Vermont license plate.
Sweet was found to be impaired due to alcohol and/or drugs. He was uncooperative with the officers and tried to drive away from them. The officers were able to stop Sweet and remove him from his vehicle while he continued to resist them.
Sweet was placed under arrest and transported to the Ludlow Police Department for booking. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bail at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow.
A search incident led to the discovery of 700 packages of what is believed to be illicit heroin and/or fentanyl. Sweet’s vehicle is pending further investigation into his felony drug arrest.
Sweet is charged with:
- Failure to Stop for a Police Officer
- OUI Drugs
- OUI Liquor or, 08%, 2nd Offence
- Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin/Fentanyl)
- Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin/Fentanyl)
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Resisting Arrest, Three Charges
A police officer was injured during the arrest and transported to Mercy Medical Center. He has since been released and is in good condition, according to the Ludlow Police Department.
Sweet will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday.
